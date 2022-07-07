Jon Anderson Comes to The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center; Enter to Win Tickets

Jon Anderson is coming to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on July 17th! He will be touring with The Paul Green Rock Academy, as they celebrate 50 years of the iconic YES album, Close To The Edge!

Jon Anderson was the lead vocalist and main songwriter for the legendary rock band YES, and while he formally left them in 2008, he continues to play their songs in an incredible way. Close to the Edge was their smash hit album, reaching number 3 on the Billboard Charts and selling over 500,000 copies in the U.S! Some highlights from the album include "Close to the Edge","And You and I", and "Siberian Khatru"! Now Jon will be playing the ENTIRE album along with other fan favorite YES songs. You don't want to miss this one-of-a-kind concert!

