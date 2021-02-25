Jersey Mike’s Celebrates New Hudson Valley Opening With Free Subs

Jersey Mike's Subs has officially opened up a new location in the Hudson Valley and is celebrating by giving customers a free sub.

On Wednesday, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce joined Joe Cugine, owner of Jersey Mike’s Subs in the town of Newburgh, in celebration of their grand opening. Cugine owns three franchises in the tri-state area with more on the horizon, officials say.

"Joe believes in giving back to the community and to demonstrate that, Jersey Mike's in Newburgh is offering one free sub with a $3 donation to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley from now until Sunday," Orange County Chamber of Commerce Director of Development & Events Joanna Signorelli state.

Each March, Cugine hosts what is called the “month of giving” where each franchise selects a local charity to collect donations. Jersey Mike's in Newburgh has chosen the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley as their charity of choice.

Planning for the Newburgh eatery started several years ago in what officials describe as a fun journey that engaged other stores in the local training and development process.

Jersey Mike’s is officially open and located at 1223 Rt. 300 in the town of Newburgh.

"Jersey Mike's Subs makes a Sub Above - fresh sliced, authentic Northeast-American style sub sandwiches on fresh-baked bread. Subs are prepared Mike's Way with onions, lettuce, tomatoes, oil, vinegar and spices," Jersey Mike's Subs states on Facebook.

Jersey Mike’s has other locations in Fishkill, Central Valley and Nanuet.

