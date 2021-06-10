Game On! It’s that Time of the Year When I Annoy My Wife

Ah yes, that time of year when I get to annoy my wife. Honestly, I'm sure I annoy her all year long, but it's this point of the year that I really get irritate her.

I've been married for a long time, and when I say that it means it's been over ten years and I lost count honestly. But, during my tenure of married life, I feel like my wife and I know exactly what will irritate or annoy the other person very well at this point. Sometimes maybe we purposely do things to annoy the other person, but that's the fun of it all.

There's one thing I know that really annoys my wife and it's playoff basketball season. I've always been a fan of basketball, and it has always been my favorite sport to watch. The best thing about playoff basketball is between the west coast and the east coast games, you have games every night to watch. Great for basketball fans, not so great for wives of basketball fans who don't enjoy watching the games.

But at least this year playoff basketball is happening at a point where we had run out of shows to watch, so for me, it worked out I guess. Do you have any shows that you watch or habits you have that annoy your significant other?

There has to be one right? Nobody is perfect, and I could probably make a huge of things I do that I know annoy my wife. Leave your thoughts and comments below.

