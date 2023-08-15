Investigation Leads To Arrest of Wappingers Man For Rape, Incest & Other Charges
Following a year-long sexual assault related investigation in Dutchess County, an arrest was made this past week of a Town of Wappinger man.
42-Year-Old Town Of Wappinger Man Arrested Following 2022 Incidents
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday August 10th 2023, announced the arrest of Kawliga B. Shapiro, of the Town of Wappinger, two days prior on August 8th, following a lengthy sexual assault investigation.
The 42-year-old was charged with having sexual intercourse with someone who was unable to consent on at least two occasions in 2022, according to police records. A year long investigation followed.
Police indicate that at this time, no additional information will be released regarding the specifics of the case in order to 'protect the victim's privacy and safeguard future court proceedings, and these alleged incidents are not thought to be random acts.'
In addition to the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, assistance in the investigation was provided by the Dutchess County Department of Probation and Community Corrections, as well as the New York State Police.
READ MORE: NYS Teaching Assistant Assaulted Hudson Valley Student
Rape 2nd Degree, Incest 2nd Degree, Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person
Shapiro was charged with the following felonies:
- two counts Rape in the 2nd degree
- Incident in the 2nd degree
- Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person in the 1st degree
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office reports that at the time of his arrest, Shapiro was already incarcerated at the Dutchess County Jail on unrelated charges.
Shapiro remains in jail at this time.