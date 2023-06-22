Search Warrant at Hyde Park Motel Leads to Arrest of Suspected Drug Dealer

An alleged drug dealer that is said to be linked to a number of instances revolving around the sale of cocaine, fentanyl and other drugs in the Hyde Park area of Dutchess County has been arrested.

Alleged Hyde Park Drug Dealer Arrested

In a press release from Dutchess County Drug Task Force Coordinator, Detective Sergeant Adam D. Harris, the Task Force has reported the arrest of a Poughkeepsie man on drug related charges.

35-year-old James R. Scott, a city of Poughkeepsie resident, has been arrested for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell after an investigation and subsequent search warrant.

The press release details that the Dutchess County Drug Task Force had been actively investigating cocaine, fentanyl and other drug sales in the 'Dutchess County area.' The investigation led to a search warrant which was executed on Tuesday June 20th at an unnamed motel on Albany Post Road in the Town of Hyde Park.

Along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Unit, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force seized both fentanyl and cocaine, as well as other unspecified drugs. It was reported that Scott was then arraigned in the Town of Hyde Park Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail with no bail. It was also detailed that 'additional charges are pending in other jurisdictions.'

Drug Task Force Tip Line Information

Anyone with information about this particular case involving Scott, or any other individuals who may be selling drugs in Dutchess County are able to contact the confidential tip line via phone at 845-463-6040, or through email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

Additionally, for those who may need assistance for drug additional or treatment, there is a Dutchess County HELPLINE at 845-485-9700, and a walk-in Stabilization Center at 230 North Road in Poughkeepsie, (845) 486-2849.

