Hudson Valley’s 1st ‘Rage Room’ is Finally Opening ‘Soon’
Hudson Valley residents will finally have a "Rage Room" to unleash all their pent-up frustrations.
Early this week, officials from QB Ball on Cottage Street in Middletown hinted about a new activity that was coming to the business.
"Along with already having Football Bowling, Cornhole, Axe Throwing, and arcade games we will be adding a NEW ACTIVITY to our facility," QB ball wrote on Facebook.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
On Thursday, we learned the new activity will be a Rage Room.
"To those that guessed RAGE ROOM you were CORRECT!! We are SUPER EXCITED to announce that we are currently in the works of building out a Rage Room- first in the area!!! Unleash your RAGE with us SOON- opening date and details to follow!" QB Ball stated Thursday.
This will be the first Rage Room in the Hudson Valley, according to QB Ball. A search of Google shows Rage Rooms in the Captial District, New York City, Long Island and New Jersey, but none in the Hudson Valley.
If you are unfamiliar with a Rage Room, the best way to describe it is it's a room, or controlled environment, where you can go break things without worrying about any consequences. We are still in the midst of a pandemic, so what better way to release some pent-up frustration!
QB Ball in Middletown currently offers football bowling, which is just like it sounds like, you throw a football at bowling pins. Trust me, it's harder than it sounds! QB Ball also offers axe throwing, arcade games and hosts a competitive cornhole league on Wednesdays, with charity tournaments about once a month on weekends.
Keep Scrolling:
50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist
Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home
40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley
Gun Violence Emergency Declared in New York, Lawmakers Respond
World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses
Photos: Many Rescued From Submerged Vehicles in Hudson Valley
KEEP LOOKING: See what 50 company logos looked like then and now
Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York
Cops Dismantle 'Local Criminal Enterprise' at Hudson Valley Deli
Historic Hudson Valley Building Revived as New Business
Then And Now: How Fast Food Restaurants in The Hudson Valley Have Changed
Fast Food Change
Mustang Pinned Under Tractor-Trailer Near I-84 in Hudson Valley
Photos: Truck Drives Into Building in Dutchess County
The 20 Most Surprising Things Found at LEGOLAND New York in Goshen
Legoland