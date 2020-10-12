Hudson Valley Toddler Killed When Car Rear-Ended

A 2-year-old was killed after the car she was in was rear-ended.

On Friday, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported the investigation into a two-car fatal crash that occurred on Route 22 in the Town of Amenia at approximately 8:20 am on Oct. 8

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by 26-year-old Reneisha Johnson of Millerton, was rear-ended by a 2000 Ford Explorer when the Nissan stopped while heading south on Route 22 for another car that was making a turn, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the Ford, 73-year-old Forrest McBreairty of Amenia, didn't observe the Nissan had stopped, police say.

Johnson and her passenger, 2-year-old Ellie Dunlop were both injured, the child seriously. Both were initially transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital but then flown to Westchester Medical Center. The child later passed away at Westchester Medical Center, according to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Driver inattention and sun glare are thought to be the primary contributing factors in the crash, police say. The investigation is continuing by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Crash Investigation Unit. As of this writing, no charges have been filed.