Hudson Valley Teen Still Missing From New York, Cops Ask For Help

Police from the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a missing teen from the region.

It's been almost four months since 16-year-old Aaliyah Jennings went missing from Dutchess County.

Police Search For Missing Teen From Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

On Friday, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department asked for help in finding Jennings who's been missing since April 4, 2022.

"Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is investigating a missing person, Aaliyah Jennings. She is 16 years old and has been missing since April. If anyone has information please contact Detective Barnhart at 845-485-3688," the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Town of Poughkeepsie, New York Police Seek Help Finding Missing Teen

NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse loading...

Jennings is described as being a 5'3" 185-pound black woman with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt. Aaliyah has a tattoo on her left inner forearm with the letters "LJ."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Missing Orange County, New York Woman Last Seen Near New York Mall

PJPD PJPD loading...

Last week, Port Jervis Police asked the public to help find 21-year-old Brittany Hendershot of Orange County. Hendershot who's a few weeks from turning 22 was reported as a missing person to police by her mother on July 5.

She's described as being a 5'4" 125-pound white woman with a heart tattoo on her left wrist and a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle.

"Brittany was last known to (frequent) the Route 211 business corridor in the Town of Wallkill and a wooded area adjacent to the Galleria Mall. If you have seen Brittany or have any information that can assist in locating her, please contact the Port Jervis City Police Department. We appreciate any assistance you can provide to help us locate Brittany," the Port Jervis Police Department wrote in a press release.

Aaliyah Jennings is one of nearly 40 children who have recently gone missing in New York State. Can you help the police or these children's parents find any of these missing children? The list is below:

35 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.