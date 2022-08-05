Hudson Valley Teen Killed Near New York Supermarket

A young student from the Hudson Valley was killed near a popular supermarket.

On Thursday, the Yonkers Police Department confirmed an investigation into a fatal hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a 16-year-old boy from Westchester County, New York

Westchester County, New York Teen Killed In Hit-And-Run Accident in Yonkers, New York

A 16-year-old Archbishop Stepinac High School student was struck by a van that fled the scene shortly after midnight on Wednesday, August 3.

The accident happened in the area 660 McLean Avenue. ACME Markets is located at 660 McClean Avenue in Yonkers, New York, according to Google.

Hudson Valley, New York Teen Killed On Scooter

CBS reports CJ Hackett was riding a scooter when he was fatally struck by a van on McLean Avenue.

The 16-year-old died from his injuries on Thursday, according to Yonkers police.

"The City of Yonkers and Yonkers Police Department offer their sincere condolences to the family of the victim and his school community," the Yonkers Police Department said in a press release.

Archbishop Stepinac High School Confirms Student's Death

Archbishop Stepinac High School confirmed Hackett died in an accident and added kind words about Hackett from his guidance counselor.

"It is with a heavy heart we inform you of Christopher Jack (CJ) Hackett’s passing. Mr. Russo, CJ’s counselor, said it best today: 'CJ’s a great kid with an awesome heart. Always went out of his way for others.' We know that many of his classmates are struggling in their grief as they share the same sentiments as Mr. Russo in reflecting upon the impact of CJ’s life," Archbishop Stepinac High School wrote on Facebook.

Counseling is available for students on Friday and early next week.

Driver of Van Arrested in Westchester County, New York

The driver of the van is accused of fleeing the scene. Police soon found the van and took the driver into custody. Charges and further details are expected.

"Yonkers Police Detectives have located the van and have a suspect in custody; criminal charges are anticipated. A news release will be issued with additional information in the near future," the Yonkers Police Department stated.

