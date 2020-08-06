Hudson Valley Teen Killed in Early Morning Crash in Ulster County

A Hudson Valley teen lost his life following an early morning crash in Ulster County.

On Wednesday, members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a one-car fatal motor vehicle crash that happened on Monday around 6 a.m. on Route 52 near the intersection with Hacienda Road in the Town of Wawarsing.

Anthony Monzon, 19, of Liberty was traveling eastbound on Route 52 in a 1998 Honda Accord when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the guide rail, police say. The vehicle came to rest on its side about 350 feet from the area of impact in a ditch on the westbound lane. Monzon was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is continuing, however, a preliminary investigation indicates speed may have been a factor in the crash, police say.

The Ulster County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police and the Ellenville Fire Department.