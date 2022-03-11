Hudson Valley Teen ‘Hero’ Killed on Moped in New York City

A Hudson Valley teen is dead after her moped was hit by a car in New York City. The teen has been called a hero.

The NYPD is continuing to investigate the cause of the fatal crash. A GoFundMe was set up to help the teen's family.

Alexandra Ariza, 16, of Nyack was a passenger on a bike that collided with an automobile in Queens. Video obtained by CBS shows the car turning left from 88th Street onto Cooper Avenue and crashing directly into a moped. The moped was hit near the crosswalk. Ariza was a passenger on the moped. She succumbed to her injuries at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. Ariza, known by her friends as "Allie," was an organ donor, according to LIVEonNY who called Allie a "hero." Her organs saved three lives. Family, friends and hospital staff wore purple, Allie's favorite color, in honor of her heroic actions. The moped driver, an unnamed 15-year-old, suffered a broken leg. The 15-year-old, the driver of the car and a passenger were treated and released at the hospital. It's unclear at this time which driver had the light. CBS reports a local politician planned to address the safety issues in the area prior to the fatal accident.