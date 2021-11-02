Hudson Valley Plant Closure Puts 300 in New York Out of Work

The Hudson Valley's largest grocer shutting down is leaving many scrambling to find work.

As previously reported, C&S Wholesale Grocers is closing its Newburgh warehouse.

The closure was initially scheduled for Oct. 2 but was pushed back in mid-October until the end of 2021.

C&S Wholesale Grocers in Newburgh employees 304. Despite the closure being pushed back layoffs were expected to begin during the first two weeks of October, according to an updated Warn Notice.

Separation dates for 134 employees will be extended to the 14-day period starting on Oct. 24 and will run through Jan. 1, 2022, according to the updated Warn Notice.

Sixty employees have accepted offers to transfer to another C & S Wholesale Grocers, Inc. site, officials say.

"The Newburgh warehouse will be closing as a result of a decision by one of their largest customers to move to a self-distribution model," the Warn Notice states.

The Warn Notice doesn't state the customer's name, but we previously reported it appears the closure is a result of changes made by the parent company of Stop & Shop and Hannaford.

The parent company, Ahold Delhaize, is moving to a self-managed supply chain.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

