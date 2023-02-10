Hudson Valley Officer’s ‘Life Tragically Cut Short,’ Former NYPD
A fallen Hudson Valley police officer, who protected New York State for over 30 years, passed away, leaving behind a 7-year-old son. Here's how you can help the family.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office announced an officer passed away.
Putnam County Sheriff's Office Dies
Putnam County Sheriff's Special Patrol Officer Timothy J. Stewart of Yorktown Heights passed away on January 30, 2023.
"Stewart leaves behind a legacy of public service to others and a welcoming hello to all he encountered. Tim was stationed at the County Office Building and was a man with a warm smile and words of welcome to all," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office stated.
Police did not say how Stewart passed away.
Former NYPD Officer Passes Away
Stewart spent 29 years of distinguished service with the NYPD. He retired in 2019 as a detective.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
"During his years of service with NYPD, Detective Stewart was described as a 'team leader, a go-to-guy, super calm and levelheaded. We can say that we saw those characteristics in Tim as well. We know that Tim and his smile shall be missed by all," the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.
Stewart leaves bending a 7-year-old son.
GoFundMe For Fallen Police Officer
A GoFundMe was set up for Stewart's family.
"My nephew, Aidan Stewart lost his father a few days ago leaving this beautiful, little 7-year-old boy without a father, and a heartbroken widow," Jill Jackson wrote in the GoFundMe she started.
The GoFundMe states Stewart's life was "tragically cut short by an unexpected illness,"
"The loss of a family member is devastating, but even more so when a little boy can’t understand why he came home from school one day, and his father wasn’t there and was never able to see him again or say goodbye," Jackson added.
Read More: 7 New York State Pizzerias Among Best In The World
As of this writing over $8,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.