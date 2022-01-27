Hudson Valley, New York Pizzeria Closing After 84 Years

Hudson Valley residents fear a longtime pizzeria may be closed or changed forever. The pizzeria was the first to ever open in one local town.

The current owners of Tony's Pizzeria in Kingston confirmed the pizzeria is closing on Saturday.

"After 10 years of owning and operating Tony’s, we have decided it is time for us to move on. Some months back we put the property on the market and we now have a buyer. We entered into contract and in preparation for the sale we will be closing at the end of the night this Saturday the 29th," owners wrote on Facebook.

The pizzeria is under contract, according to Corcoran Country Living.

"Iconic Kingston restaurant and business for sale in the heart of Midtown, located right on Broadway at a signalized intersection and close to Ulster Performing Arts Center. As a staple in Kingston for the past several decades, this restaurant has thrived throughout the years. Fully equipped with a full bar, kitchen, and plenty of seating, as well as an outdoor patio with room for additional seating," Corcoran Country Living wrote in the list.

Tony's Pizzeria was Kingston's first pizzeria when it opened in 1937 on Broadway. Tony Saccoman opened up the pizzeria. The current owners were the sixth owners. It's unclear what the new owners have planned for the place.

"We always think of Tony’s as something that belongs to Kingston (to all of you)and like those before us we were just putting in our time as the caretakers," Tony's current owners wrote. "We hope the new owners realize what they are acquiring and honor the tradition of Tony’s as a place to gather, eat, drink and be merry!"

The current owners purchased Tony's in 2010 after the building sat vacant for almost four years. It took about two more years before Tony's reopened on Friday the 13th.

"After 6 years of being shut down we turned the Tony’s Pizzeria neon back on. People came, it was a successful night and we’ve been flipping those 1st two kegs and slinging wings ever since. Turns out opening up on Friday the 13th was a good night for us to begin what would become an amazing 10-year journey," the owners added.

The current owners thanked its loyal customers for 10 great years of service.

"It was not an easy decision for us to make but in retrospect it’s quite simple because now, for many reasons it’s what is best for our family.The fact that we are sad to leave must mean it was something good. It was definitely good, thanks to you folks!!," the owners concluded.

Tony's could be added to a growing list of Hudson Valley businesses that have recently closed. See the list below.

