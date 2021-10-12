Hudson Valley, New York Haunted House One Of The Scariest in U.S.

You won't have to travel far to find the second scariest haunted house in all of America.

Last year, Oprah Magazine made a list of 10 of the Scariest Haunted Houses in America" for 2020.

Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park placed second on the list.

Oprah Magazine updated its list for 2021, but once again Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses was named the second scariest haunted house in all of the United States.

Here's what The Oprah Magazine had to say about Headless Horseman Hayrides and Haunted Houses:

"Fans flock to Ulster Park, NY, every year for the theatrical Headless Horseman Hayride, corn maze, and several haunted house experiences on the grounds of a gorgeous, historic 18th-century manor. In 2020, the hayride was be replaced by a drive-through experience titled "The Horseman's Trail"

Last year, The Headless Horseman Haunted Hayrides and Haunted Houses in Ulster Park replaced their haunted hayride and houses with a "Drive-Thru Haunted Experience and a Walk Thru Corn Maze."

Officials announced another major shakeup for 2021. the hayride is out.

Announcing Opening Night of on September 25, 2021. New Experience for 2021 - The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack. Our Hayride will be replaced with a # . , the Headless Horseman wrote on Instagram

For 2021, the Headless Horseman is introducing "The Haunting of Pumpkin Jack."

"Our Hayride will be replaced with a walking trail," officials state.

