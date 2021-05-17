A Hudson Valley man released from prison despite being charged with murder is heading back to jail.

Raymond Snyder, 38, of Kingston is accused of killing 47-year-old Romero Underwood in Underwood's Kingston home last July. Snyder was charged with Underwood's murder in January.

Snyder was recently released from jail because the Ulster County District Attorney's Office missed the deadline to file an indictment against him.

The DA's office told Hudson Valley Post their request for additional time to present the case to a Grand Jury was denied.

The DA's office said there wasn't enough time to present the case to a grand jury because of COVID-19 restrictions. An Ulster County judge disagrees and pointed to 27 other cases recently presented to a grand jury, many of which he claims were less serious cases.

On Friday, Snyder's case was presented to a Grand Jury and an Ulster County Grand Jury charged him with second-degree murder.

Snyder will be arraigned Monday on the indictment in Ulster County Court. Snyder faces a maximum of 25 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder charge.

“In addition to this important indictment, in the past six months our office has indicted three persons for Murder in the Second Degree, one person for Manslaughter in the Second Degree, two persons for Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, two persons for Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, two persons for Rape in the Third Degree, three persons for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, one person for Strangulation in the Second Degree, two persons for Assault in the Second Degree, one person for Arson in the First Degree, two persons for Burglary in the First Degree, and one person for Robbery in the First Degree. We continue to prioritize cases involving violent crime and risks to public safety," District Attorney David Clegg stated.

