Hudson Valley Man, Woman Charged For Double Homicide in Area

A man and woman from the Hudson Valley are accused of breaking into a local home and killing two.

Early Friday morning, New York State Police from Troop F announced the arrest of 37-year-old Chasity Cutway and 32-year-old David Host, both of Walden, following an investigation into the deaths of two Sullivan County residents.

On Thursday, New York State Police along with the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office began an investigation into a homicide near the town of Bethel.

Police later arrested Cutway and Host, alleging the pair intentionally caused the death of Glenn Travis and Derek Travis at their home on Murphy Road in Swan Lake. Police believe the pair murdered Glenn Travis and Derek Travis while burglarizing their Sullivan County home.

A possible motive wasn't released by New York State Police. It's unclear if Cutway or Host had any relationship with Glenn Travis or Derek Travis.

Host and Cutway were both charged with first-degree murder and first-degree burglary, felonies. Cutway and Host were arraigned in the Town of Bethel Court Friday night. Information on their bail wasn't released.

The State Police were assisted by the Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village of Walden Police Department

