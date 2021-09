Hudson Valley Man Tried To Kill Cops, Puts School Into Lockdown

A Hudson Valley man fired eight rounds at police officers and fled with a loaded gun near a school.

In June, Keith M. Potik of Wappinger Falls pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder in the second degree as well as two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, all felonies.

Potik confessed he attempted to kill officers Travis Sterritt and Natalia Telles on November 15, 2019, when he pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his waistband and fired 8 rounds at the officers at close range.

The officers were responding to a civil dispute over property. When they attempted to speak with Potik they were immediately confronted with a situation that escalated rapidly into an attempt on their lives. Their quick actions of returning fire and seeking cover saved their own lives, police say.

Potik fled the scene through the College Park development when officers returned fire. Officers from the Red Hook Police Department, New York State Police, Dutchess County Sheriffs Office, New York State Forest Rangers and a police helicopter converged on the area resulting in Potik being taken into custody on Albie Road in the Linden Acres development.

The Red Hook School District was placed into a lockdown following reports of a man on the run with a gun near the School.

On Friday, Potik was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

