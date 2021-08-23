Police Search For One of FBI’s Most Wanted in Hudson Valley

Police searched the area for a Hudson Valley man who's considered "armed and dangerous" and is one of the most wanted people by the FBI.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In 2019, Eugene Palmer was added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Palmer is wanted on a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the alleged murder of his daughter-in-law in September 2012.

Palmer allegedly shot and killed daughter-in-law Tammy Palmer outside her home near Willow Grove Road in Stony Point. Palmer left the scene in a pick-up truck, which was later found near Harriman State Park in Rockland County.

Tammy's dead body was found in Haverstraw. Palmer was last seen entering Harriman State Park. Police searched Harriman State Park looking for Eugene Palmer but he's never been found. Family members said he was very familiar with the wooded area in the state park that's located in Rockland and Orange counties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Last week the FBI raided the Warick home of Palmer's granddaughter. Jamie Lynn Rose claims about 40 FBI agents showed up at her Orange County home and pointed guns at her and her children.

"Thanks for wasting my time, traumatizing my children and wasting tax payers money. I literally still feel like I can't breathe. LEAVE MY FAMILY ALONE," Rose wrote on Facebook. "My children, my babies were handcuffed like felons and slammed against cars... when does it end? When is enough, enough when will they leave my family alone."

The FBI was investigating a tip that said Palmer was inside the Warwick home, NBC reports. Palmer was not found in the home. His whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the FBI, Palmer "should be considered armed and dangerous." Palmer is known to be interested in auto racing and is a car enthusiast and is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman, the FBI says.

Palmer is described as being a 5'10" 220-pound white man with gray balding hair and brown eyes. His left thumb is deformed.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Palmer. Anyone with information should take no action themselves, but should immediately contact the nearest FBI office or local law enforcement agency. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Census Data Reveals Shocking Information About Hudson Valley, New York Parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing a large increase while other parts are losing many residents. Find out how many people left or entered each local county.

Fall From Grace: The 21-Year Transformation of Andrew Cuomo in New York Take a look at the shocking 21-year transformation of Andrew Cuomo. From hanging with supermodels in 2000 to becoming governor and then resigning.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley The most expensive home for sale in all of New York State is found in the Hudson Valley.

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price