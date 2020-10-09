A Hudson Valley man admitted to sending threatening powder-filled envelopes to federal officials in New York.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Jason Pantone of Hyde Park pleaded guilty to conveying false information and hoax letters in connection with envelopes containing white powder he mailed to federal offices throughout Upstate and Central New York, and the Southern Tier.

As part of his guilty plea, Pantone admitted that beginning on February 21, 2019, and until his arrest on February 27, 2019, he mailed envelopes containing white power to Social Security Administration offices in Binghamton, Plattsburgh and Utica. He also mailed white powder letters addressed to the United States District Court in Syracuse, Binghamton, Albany, Plattsburgh, and Utica. Each of the envelopes contained a typed note, which read “ANTHRAX.” Some of the letters included a smiley face with X’s in place of the eyes.

All samples of the white powder were tested and yielded negative results for anthrax or other hazardous material, officials say.

A federal complaint from 2019 alleges Pantone also mailed envelopes addressed to the Social Security Administration Offices in West Nyack, and White Plains as well as offices in Hartford and Torrington, Connecticut. Each envelope contained suspicious white powder and a note indicating, or implying, that the powder was dangerous or intended to cause harm, officials say.

Pantone, who has been in custody since the date of his arrest, faces up to 5 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, and 1 year of post-imprisonment supervised release.