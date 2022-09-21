Hudson Valley Man Missing From Senior Assisted Living Facility

Police in New York is hoping for help as they search for a man who went missing from his Hudson Valley assisted living facility.

On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F asked the public for help in finding a man who went missing from his senior assisted living facility.

State Police Searching For Man in Mohegan Lake, New York

New York State Police from the Cortlandt barracks are searching for 61-year-old Tyrone Harper. Harper was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 20 by the facility where he resides, The Sentinel, at 3441 Lexington Avenue, in the Mohegan Lake area of Cortlandt, New York.

The Sentinel has a number of locations in the Hudson Valley including in Port Jervis and Montebello

"The Sentinel was created with a vision centered on providing individualized care in a homelike setting for seniors. Family-owned and operated, The Sentinel brings decades of experience in the provision of quality care to its residents. Our philosophy focuses on taking a positive approach to senior living. Our goals include building an active lifestyle for one's retirement years," The Sentinel states on its website.

State Police Searching for Missing Man From Westchester County, New York

Tyrone was last seen on Tuesday, September 19, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. He is 61 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, and weighs approximately 120 pounds. It's unclear what Harper was wearing when he went missing.

State Police note the photo seen above is the "best quality made available to the State Police at this time."

Anyone with any possible information regarding the whereabouts of Harper is asked to please contact the New York State Police at (914) 769-2600. Please refer to case # 11057421.

