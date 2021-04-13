Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit Man Unloading Groceries, Police Say

A man is accused of fleeing the scene after fatally hitting another local man who was unloading groceries outside his home.

Deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office were called to 2642 State Route 52 in Liberty at about 9:45 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a pedestrian struck. The location is between Frankie Lane and Hanoffee Drive.

At the scene deputies found 60-year-old Dennis Toscano deceased on the shoulder of the highway, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Toscano's surviving family.

The investigation revealed that the victim was unloading groceries from his car when a vehicle, traveling westbound towards White Sulphur Springs, struck him and fled the scene.

Detectives found pieces from a Subaru Legacy at the scene which led them to 34-year-old Joseph Maxwell, Jr. of Liberty, police say. Maxwell was taken into custody Sunday evening at his residence on Eagle Drive.

The District Attorney’s Office prepared a search warrant which Sheriff’s Detectives executed at the suspect’s residence early Monday morning. A 2012 Subaru Legacy with a smashed windshield and front end damage was recovered from the garage, police say.

Maxwell was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, a felony. He was sent to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police add the investigation is continuing and that additional charges are being considered.

