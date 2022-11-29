Hudson Valley Man Charged For Killing Deer Near New York Home

A Hudson Valley man was ticketed for illegally killing a deer near his home.

On Wednesday, The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

In this week's report, the DEC confirmed an Ulster County resident was ticketed for killing a deer on his property.

DEC: Deer Killed Too Early In Ulster County, New York

On Oct. 28, ECO Johnson responded to a home in the town of Rochester after receiving reports of multiple deer taken with the aid of bait.

A man at the home confessed to the DEC officer he shoot a deer behind his property, according to the DEC.

"A photo of the deer on the hunter's phone indicated he shot the deer on Sept. 10, well before archery season," the DEC stated in a press release.

Deer Bait Found on Property In Ulster County

The DEC officer spotted deer bait behind the man's property. As seen in the photo above.

The man claimed the large trough of corn and horse feed in his backyard was intended for birds, officials say.

The hunter was issued multiple tickets to the hunter, including the take of big game out of season, hunting with the aid of bait, failure to tag deer and failure to report deer harvest.

New York Businesses Caught Selling 'Highly Invasive Species'

University of Portsmouth/phys.org/DEC University of Portsmouth/phys.org/DEC loading...

The DEC also reported New York businesses were ticketed for selling "highly invasive species." CLICK HERE TO find out more.

