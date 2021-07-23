Cast Iron Cooking: Why Every Hudson Valley Kitchen Needs a Cast Iron Pan

Having a cast iron pan in the kitchen is probably more important than a microwave or an air fryer. I realize some of you might not agree but hear me out.

Growing up everyone who could cook in my family used cast iron. They treated there cast iron cook ware like it was gold. And if someone went out and got a new cast iron pan there was a whole discussion on how to season it. Apparently Crisco is the secret.

I don't want to get into a long drawn out discussion on how season a new cast iron pan. It can truly be a long discussion with lots of opinions. I suggested if you need to know how the YouTube video from Cooking with Cast Iron will help you out.

So why is the cast iron pan so important?

Easy you can literally cook anything in it and you can use it on the grill, the stove, the oven and even a campfire. Once you have a cast iron skillet you are going to want more than one and you might even consider a hold set that includes a Dutch oven. Dutch ovens make the best biscuits. And the best grill cheese you'll ever taste will come from a cast iron frying pan.

Photo by Food Photographer | Jennifer Pallian on Unsplash

You can use a cast iron pan to cook eggs. bacon, bread, steaks, veggies, even fruit. Don't believe me checkout the recipe video I found from Tasty of YouTube it even include a recipe for Lasagna.

You air fryer is going to make delicious food but it is not going to make it tastes as good as cast iron. And as for you microwave I keep waiting for that counter hog to be replaced with something more practical. I challenge you to reheat anything in a cast iron pan instead of a microwave and see if it doesn't taste better.

