Photos: Hudson Valley Home Destroyed By Storm, Pet Killed

Parts of the Hudson Valley bore the brunt of Tuesday's storm as clean-up continues Wednesday. One Hudson Valley family lost their home.

A home in Chester was also destroyed when a massive tree fell on the back of the home.

The homeowner told Rockland Video he and his wife had just returned home when a large tree fell on the back of the home.

“It was very scary. You are in your driveway. You are minding your own business. The weather was bad then all of a sudden, God knows how much that tree weighed. It just took out my house,” the homeowner told Rockland Video said.

The homeowner's two sons were in the house at the time.

"Luckily they weren't in the bathroom or the bedroom, or they would have been gone. Because it crushed the bathroom and crushed the bedroom," the homeowner added.

One son is autistic. He was shaken up, but on injuries were reported.

Sadly, the family's cat, Jink, was killed.

Chester officials ruled the house uninhabitable.

Hail, strong winds and lightning were reported across the Hudson Valley. There were reports of a downed tree in Port Jervis, damaging a car and causing power outages.

A building in Middletown and home in Clintondale were struck by lighting.

