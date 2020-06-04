Hudson Valley Fire Chief Let Go After Alleged Racist Comments

A Hudson Valley fire chief was let go of his duties following his alleged comments on Facebook where he called protesters "pavement apes."

According to posts shared on Facebook, Washington Heights Fire Department Chief Chuck Healy wrote the following on his personal Facebook in response to protests going on about the killing of George Floyd while in police custody:

"LET EM COME I'm ready, LOCKED & LOADED." "Just love it that all these people are blaming Trump for uprising of the pavement apes."

The Washington Heights Fire Department announced Healy has been removed from duty at this time while the department is reviewing all of our disciplinary options with legal counsel.