Hudson Valley Fire Chief Let Go After Alleged Racist Comments
A Hudson Valley fire chief was let go of his duties following his alleged comments on Facebook where he called protesters "pavement apes."
According to posts shared on Facebook, Washington Heights Fire Department Chief Chuck Healy wrote the following on his personal Facebook in response to protests going on about the killing of George Floyd while in police custody:
"LET EM COME I'm ready, LOCKED & LOADED." "Just love it that all these people are blaming Trump for uprising of the pavement apes."
The Washington Heights Fire Department announced Healy has been removed from duty at this time while the department is reviewing all of our disciplinary options with legal counsel.
The Washington Heights Fire Department released the following statement after Healy's comments went viral:
The Washington Heights Fire Department does NOT condone his statement or his views. The mission of the Fire Department is to protect ALL residents. Mr. Healy’s post was insensitive and inappropriate at a time when all people should be unified against hate and discrimination. The members of the Fire Department are frankly embarrassed and assure the community that these statements do not reflect the views of our volunteer firefighters. We fully understand and appreciate the feelings of our residents at this time.
Mr. Healy has been removed from duty at this time while the department is reviewing all of our disciplinary options with legal counsel. We strongly suggest that Mr. Healy offer a public apology for his personal statements. The reaction of the Fire Department will be swift but enforcement of our high standards must be done properly and in accordance with state law.
While we understand the public outrage at this comment, we must ask the community not to obstruct fire department operations in any way. The Fire Department’s volunteers must remain able to respond safely and quickly to emergencies in our community. We ask you to support our mission of the saving lives and property of all of our citizens.
The Fire Department will keep the public informed of our actions and decisions.