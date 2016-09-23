A man identified as a Hudson Valley corrections officer has sparked outrage over a Facebook post calling for violence against protesters in Charlotte.

Images of a post by Derek Starzyk started circulating around social media yesterday. The posting has caused many to demand answers from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and call for the correction officer's dismissal.

Starzyk was listed on Facebook as a corrections officer working for the Dutchess County Sheriff Department before his account was made private. Screenshots of his page, however, reveal the message left by Starzyk that has caused the community to flood the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office with complaints.

The post reads:

One way to stop it. just put a bullett(sp) in each one of them. Then it's a win/win situation. They either stop willingly or they stop because they're all dead. Like I said, it's a win/win situation!

The post was confirmed as authentic after Starzyk responded to one of the screenshots with an explanation. On Thursday evening Starzyk wrote

Many of those who were offended by the original post were not immediately accepting of Starzyk's apology. Keliz Anderson wrote ""

Other messages were posted directly to the Dutchess County Sheriff's Facebook page, calling for Starzyk's dismissal.

Keish Bowers writes

I can not believe that your organization would have someone, a blatant racist, representing you. Not only is he claiming to be a correctional officer for Dutchess County, he is down right comfortable with posting his terrorist feelings about patrons who he is suppose to protect and serve.

Vanessa Maderos wrote

You guys might want to investigate this. He probably has since taken it down but still should be investigated. It makes it an unsafe environment for the other officers who are there to do the job right. People with this mentality should not be hired to protect and serve...

There has not been a public response from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office or any official replies to the messages posted on their Facebook page. Calls by us to the Dutchess County Sheriff were not immediately returned.