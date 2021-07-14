Hudson Valley Cider Festival Returns With A Twist

You'll soon be able to enjoy all of the best ciders, seltzers and sours in the Hudson Valley.

After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Hudson Valley Cider Festival is back, but this year it's gonna get even bigger and better with the addition of seltzers and sours.

The Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers and Sours Festival will be held at Barton Orchards on August 21.

"We've taken the Hudson Valley Cider Festival and added to it, which is where Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours come in. Patrons will get a sampling glass and get to taste all the Ciders, Seltzers, and Sours they desire," Townsquare Media Live Events Manager Anthony Verano told Hudson Valley Post.

The Hudson Valley Ciders, Seltzers and Sours Festival will also feature live music, entertainment such as the Hard Cider Hayride, Adult Slip and Slide, gourmet food trucks, vendors, activities and much much more.

Docs Hard Cider, Angry Orchard, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer, Warheads Sour Beer, Bad Seed, Naked Flock, White Claw, Truly and about 50 drinks will be available.

Tickets are on sale now, with a discount price if you purchase before Sunday. VIP tickets are also available. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Hudson Valley Cider Fest Returns

