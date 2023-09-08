Hudson Valley Child Goes Missing Again In Upstate New York

Days after a Hudson Valley child was found, he went missing again. Police are hoping you can help find him.

On Thursday, the Kingston Police Department asked for help in finding a child who went missing from the area for at least the second time.

Boy Goes Missing From Kingston

Last month, Kingston asked for help in finding 17-year-old Brayan Coy Pan of Kingston. Police said Pan was last seen in April but wasn't reported missing until late last week.

It's unclear why it took so long for Pan to be reported missing, but police did note Pan was placed in Kingston from out of the area and has no family in Ulster County.

In an update, late last week, officers confirmed Pan was "located and is safe." Officials didn't give details about his whereabouts during the time he was missing.

Child Goes Missing Again From Ulster County, New York With New Details

On Thursday, the City of Kingston Police Department reported the 17-year-old is missing again. However, this time police said his name is, "Alexander Caal, AKA Brayan Coy Pan."

Caal told his guardian on August 27 that he was going to meet a family member on Cedar Street in the City of Kingston.

His guardian reported him missing to police on Thursday, Sept. 7, after he didn't return from his visit.

It's unclear why the guardian waited 10 days to report him missing.

"If anyone has seen or heard from Alexander Caal, please contact the City of Kingston Police Department at (845) 331-1671.

