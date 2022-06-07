Urgent: Hudson Valley Animal Rescue in Need of Donations

The love that we receive from animals makes the world go 'round.

There's something about our pets that add so much joy to our lives. Whether it's the way they meet us at the door after a long day, cuddle with us when we need it the most, or simply make us laugh when needed. Life is better with animals.

Helping animals has been something that I have enjoyed my entire life. Growing up in a home where I had loving cats and dogs, I knew that I would continue to do my best for animals all over.

Get our free mobile app

A few years back, I became a volunteer at a local humane society. It was so rewarding and fulfilling to care for the shelter cats. I would spend time with them, socialize them with humans and other cats, and give them medicine. I would also care for them and ultimately, adopt them out but only to the best homes.

It's important that we do our part in this life and give back to those in need.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether it's volunteering our time with the elderly, those less fortunate, and animals.

I also assisted in caring for a feral cat colony. The project was successful and save a handful of cats but at the same time, it was a lot on my mental health. I was very emotional but thankfully made a difference.

When I see local animal rescues, sanctuaries, and humane societies taking part in helping animals and assisting with feral cat colonies, I get excited that someone out there is also making a difference in the world.

A Hudson Valley animal rescue is seeking urgent donations to keep making a difference.

The team and volunteers at Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary have begun their good deeds. They have been trapping, fixing, and releasing a large cat colony. This colony is located in Dutchess County, NY, and consists of about 90-110 feral cats. So far, this incredible animal rescue has helped 21 cats and they are now able to live a healthier and happier life. This allows for the overpopulation of cats to minimize.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is a charity organization that is located in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are a shelter that also has vet clinic services.

This animal rescue is unable to supply the necessary funds to help minimize the overpopulation of cats by themselves.

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is doing their best to care for and get the situation under control by fixing these cats and supplying them with proper vet care. However, they are unable to do it alone.

I remember how much it cost when I was assisting with TNR, the bills add up. It costs about $60 for this organization to fix, vaccinate and give proper medical attention to each cat. This is also a friendly reminder of why spay and neutering is so important.

The kittens of this cat colony are going to be socialized and adopted out. As this organization gives them the proper medical attention to get healthy, you could pass the message along to anyone who is looking to adopt or foster kittens.

How can you do your part and help out?

If you are interested in making difference in the lives of these cats and their caretakers, there are many options. Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary has a link where you donate. They are also open to receiving a donation in a form of a check. This can be sent to

Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary

9 Barnes Drive

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

If you are unable to make a monetary donation, please consider donating your time to volunteer. If you are unable to volunteer, please consider passing along any supplies or items that could help these shelter animals live better.

If you are unable to do anything that has been mentioned, you could share this post. Let's remember that a little kindness goes a long way!

This is the perfect time to ask yourself, what have you done today to help change the world?

Meet David Hasslehoofs, The Coolest Cat in Town He's sure to win you over with his cool yet loving personality!