One candidate is claiming victory but the other candidate appears to have won many more counties.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Below are unofficial results for each county in the race to become New York's next governor. One candidate won 6 out of the 9 counties in the Hudson Valley.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How did your county vote?

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor

Unofficial Results For New York Gov.

Unofficial results have Hochul leading by 6 points

Katy Hochul (Dem) 47.77%

Lee Zeldin (Rep) 41.71

Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, is hoping to win a full-four year term. Hochul would also make Empire State history, becoming the first woman elected governor in New York State. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin hopes to become New York's first Republican Governor since George Pataki.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Unofficial New York State Results

Other statewide contests included the races for Attorney General, State Comptroller, United States Senate and a number of congress seats. CLICK HERE for results.

How Did Each New York County Vote In Race For New York Governor

These 6 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Overdose Deaths New York State officials are worried because overdose death rates increased by 85 percent. Below are the top 6 counties in terms of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000.

These 5 New York Counties Have The Most Drug Arrests Per Capita While New York State doesn't top the nation, it still has its issues with illegal drugs

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York

Nastiest McDonald's Google Reviews from the Hudson Valley These reviews of Hudson Valley McDonald's are just outrageous. I scoured reviews for the craziest reviews. #13 had me dying of laughter!

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York