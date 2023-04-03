New York State Couple Dead In ‘Horrific’ Hudson Valley Home With 125 Cats
A cause of death has been released after two people were found dead inside a home with around 125 cats.
About two months ago, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road.
Westchester County, New York Couple Found Dead Inside Home With 125 Cats
A welfare check was being performed at the home when Yorktown police found a man and woman dead in the bedroom.
Inside the home officials found around 150 cats. The Westchester SPCA called the home a "horrific hoarding house."
SPCA Westchester Rescues 150 Cats and Kittens from Horrific Hoarding House
Police did not initially release the Yorktown couple's names. It was unclear how they died, but foul play was suspected.
This week officials identified the couple as Mary McGuinness and 57-year-old Patrick Hickey. Officials say the two died from a drug overdose.
Their cause of death was described as acute mixed drug intoxication of fentanyl and cocaine, CBS reports.
How To Help SPCA Westchester
The SPCA believes treating all of the cats will cost over $40,000. The SPCA is asking for help.
CLICK HERE to donate.