When was the last time that you took a road trip? Summer is the perfect time to explore different regions and states, and experience new opportunities.

Upon our travels in New York, we can find a lot of historical sites and stories.

The newest historic marker is located in upstate New York.

New York has about 2,800 historical markers. Known as a sign or plaque, a historic marker represents a person, event, place or historic experience that happened in time. They are meant to identify sites where an important piece of history was formed on or around.

What is the newest historic marker in Plattsburgh, NY?

The idea started with a hot dog, not just any hot dog. Known as "Michigan", this hot dog is typically covered in meat sauce. Locals in Plattsburgh know that this is a popular menu option.

July is also known as Michigan Month in this North Country. The William G. Pomeroy Foundation put together a new historic marker during this special month. This foundation is a charity that is in charge of those blue plaques, also known as roadside markers or historic markers.

Where is this new, historic marker?



This marker can be found at 4736 U.S. 9 in Plattsburgh, NY. It's near Clare & Carl’s Hot Dog Stand.

This is symbolic because it's believed that the first Michigan hot dog was created here in the 1920s.

What is a Michigan hot dog?

It's described as a steamed hot dog that is topped with onions, covered in meat sauce, and has yellow mustard stripes.

Get our free mobile app

I would love to see this marker and hot dog stand for myself. My sister and I love to travel throughout New York state and find new historic markers. We found a lot of unique roadside markers.

Will you take a road trip to see this new historic marker representing an upstate hot dog? Which historic marker is your favorite?

Hey! Did You Know This? 25 Amazing Trivia Facts and Curious Stories About Upstate New York Everybody loves a good story, or some head-scratching trivia facts. This list pulls the curtain back on 25 amazing pieces of Upstate New York history you probably didn't know about. Are they earth-shaking? No. Are they interesting? Definitely!