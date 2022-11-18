An $18 billion investment should turn a New York airport into a "world-class global gateway."

On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced construction for a "new, world-class Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport."

World-Class Terminal Coming to New York Airport

Construction is slated for early 2023 because financial investments were approved. The privately financed project is expected to cost $4.2 billion.

"This project is the final piece of the JFK Vision plan to get underway, and it will complete the transformation of the airport into a 21st-century global gateway," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

Redeveloping JFK Airport in Lockstep with the Local Community

The new Terminal 6 will include capacity for 10 gates including nine wide-body gates that connect with JetBlue's Terminal 5.

"The new Terminal 6 arrivals and departures hall will feel spacious, bright and airy thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows and high ceilings throughout the new terminal. Passengers will enjoy more than 100,000 square feet of world-class shopping and dining featuring locally-based restaurateurs, craft beverage options and Taste NY stores," Hochul's office states.

Transforming JFK Into a World-Class Global Gateway

New additions include:

Touchless technology from check-in to gates and digital systems will streamline the passenger journey throughout the terminal.

Advanced security systems

Taxi plaza

"JFK International - the nation's door to the world - will soon be worthy of New Yorkers, providing an unparalleled passenger experience," Governor Hochul said. "This historic $18 billion investment will not only transform JFK into a world-class airport, but also create 4,000 jobs in the process, and I thank everyone who put in the years of hard work to move this project forward."

