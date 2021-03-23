That last one though...

You may or may not have heard by now that Hasbro remains in the crosshairs of wokesters. Mr. Potato Head was recently rebranded and now the company is looking at one of the oldest and most popular board games on the planet, Monopoly.

Who would have thought that a game created in 1904 wouldn't exactly hold up in 2021.

Hasbro has decided to refresh the Community Chest and Chance cards as some of them may not properly fit with today's standards. One card in particular was the card about winning 2nd place in a beauty contest. Doesn't Hasbro know that there's no 2nd place anymore? We're all winners!

Hasbro has asked us to help them to create the new cards. Here are my ideas if they ever make a Hudson Valley-Themed Monopoly Game.

Let me know if you have any ideas for cards.

Hilarious Cards We’d Have in a Hudson Valley-Themed Monopoly Game

