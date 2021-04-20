Hiker Rescued After Breaking Ankle in Ulster County

As the weather warms up and we begin to get out of the house and start exploring the beautiful natural lands here in New York State, it's important to use caution as it's very easy to get hurt, or lost. One hiker in Ulster County recently had to be rescued after injuring himself.

Forest Rangers being called to rescue an injured hiker or someone who got lost while out on the trails is pretty common, especially with the multiple options we have in terms of choosing a place to explore to get some exercise.

On April 17, at approximately 4:00 p.m. the DEC's central dispatch was contacted by Ulster County 911 reporting an injured hiker in the Beaverkill Valley area of the Balsam Lake Wild Forest. The caller stated that their hiking partner had broken their ankle while making their descent down Balsam Lake Mountain.

Rangers arrived on the scene at roughly 4:50 p.m. ad assisted EMS with administering first-aid and packaging the 50-year-old man from Chester, N.Y. the hiker was evacuated to the trailhead by UTV and transferred to an ambulance that transported him to a local hospital for treatment at approximately 7:30 p.m.

This is a perfect example of how things can turn bad real quick while out on the trail. It's always to have a hiking buddy, so you're not alone. Always make sure your cell phone is charged. I usually have a battery pack with me just in case. Make sure you take your time when making your way down a mountain, as it's very easy to lose your traction.

