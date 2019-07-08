Highly Anticipated Hudson Valley Restaurant Almost Ready to Open

A Hudson Valley business that will feature food from local chefs and cocktails from local spirits is almost ready to open.

In mid-June, Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market shared a photo on their Facebook page of the inside of the business with the caption, "Still a bit of work to be done but getting close."

Then this weekend, the business held what's described as a "very very soft opening."

"Friday was tough, Saturday was better, and so far Sunday has gone smoothly," a spokesperson for Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

The business is located at the former Roosevelt Theater on Main Street in Beacon. According to the company's website, the Hudson Valley Food Hall & Market will showcase a variety of food from Hudson Valley chefs.

In addition to food, the building will also have a bar, called "The Roosevelt," which will feature local spirits from the Hudson Valley.

The company's Facebook page says an opening was scheduled for "Late 2018." The website says the launch would be in "Early 2019."

A spokesperson didn't go into details about the delays but said a grand opening is nearing. However, a date hasn't been set.

"As far as a 'grand opening' we haven't set a date because the bar vendor and the seafood vendor are waiting on their liquor license and some equipment to come in. When that happens they will need a week or so to get up and running... that is the time we will have a 'grand opening,' a spokesperson said.

