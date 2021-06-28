Gov. Andrew Cuomo's second in command was involved in a car crash in the Hudson Valley.

A vehicle driving Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul was involved in an accident on Thursday in Dutchess County. A New York State Police vehicle was transporting Hochul when the vehicle rear-ended a car on Crum Elbow Road in the Town of Hyde Park around 5:45 p.m.

While traveling East on Crum Elbow Road the New York State Police vehicle hit another vehicle that was stopped to turn left onto Cardinal Road.

Hochul and an aide were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Neither suffered any injuries, according to WIVB.

The driver of the other car, Jacob Rosado, a 25-year-old man from Poughkeepsie, was treated and released from Vassar Brothers Hospital after complaining of back and neck pain, WIVB reports.

Lieutenant Governor is the highest officer of state after the Governor. The Lieutenant Governor typically becomes governor if a Governor dies, resigns or is removed from office.

