High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offender Found Hiding In New York, PD

A Hudson Valley sex offender who sexually abused a 4-year-old child who's deemed to have a high risk of a repeat offense was found hiding in the region.

On Thursday, the Saugerties Police Department announced a Hudson Valley sex offender was arrested.

Sex Offender Arrested In Ulster County, New York

On Wednesday, Nov. 30 around 1:30 p.m., Saugerties police detectives arrested 55-Year-Old Richard James Harper, of Neighborhood Road Lake Katrine, New York.

Harper was charged with failing to notify authorities of a change in his address, a felony.

The New York State's Sex Offender Registry Act requires all sex offenders to notify police within 10 days of an address change.

Ulster County Sex Offender Arrested Again, Sent To Jail Without Bail

The Saugerties Police Detective Division began an investigation into locating Harper, a registered sex offender because Harper was not at the address he registered with the New York State's Sex Offender Registry, officials say.

After Harper was found he was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

Harper was remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

Harper Is A High-Risk Level-3 Sex Offender

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public.

Harper, a Level-3 sex offender, was arrested in 1995 for attempted sexual intercourse, actual deviate sexual intercourse and actual sexual contact with a four-year-old girl, according to the New York State's Sex Offender Registry.

He was convicted of attempted sodomy in 1996 and sentenced to 6 years in prison.

