HGTV Gives Hudson Valley, New York Town ‘Much Needed Refresh’

HGTV superstars came to the Hudson Valley to give one town "a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts."

Back in November, Hudson Valley Post reported Cornwall, New York is one of six towns that will be featured on a new show Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE. HGTV said the "six small communities," will be "re-energized and revitalized."

HGTV Gives Cornwall, New York Town 'Much Needed Refresh'

"Cornwall, New York; Buffalo, Wyoming; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia; and Minden, Louisiana — need a boost to re-energize their revitalization efforts and HGTV has called on some of its biggest stars to help out," Discovery states in a press release.

Many HGTV personalities worked with Home Town stars Ben and Erin Napier to lead three projects in each selected town.

The three projects include:

Refresh the home of a local hero

Give a small business a beautiful upgrade

Reinvigorate a public space to enhance the residents’ quality of life and engender community pride

Ben and Erin Napier became TV stars on HGTV's Home Town, as they helped renovate their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi. They then helped out in Wetumpka, Alabama on Home Town Takeover.

During the new series, Ben and Erin offered their insight and encouragement.

“We see the positive impact of this small town renaissance every day in Laurel,” Erin said. “Ben and I can’t wait to share all we’ve learned with our fellow HGTV experts so they can help these communities achieve their goals.”

The series premiered on HGTV on Sunday, April 24 at 8/7c, and will be available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

The episode featuring Cornwall premiers on Sunday, May 8.

"Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent get creative as they boost Cornwall, New York's storybook charm. They dress up a beloved Main Street boutique, work with local leaders to create a fun gathering space and update the home of the town's most-caring family," HGTV writes about the episode

Nate Berkus, Jeremiah Brent, Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, Alison Victoria Help Revitalize Cornwall, Orange County

Popular HVGTV experts who helped revitalize Cornwall include:

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project)

Ty Pennington (Rock the Block)

Jasmine Roth (Help! I Wrecked My House)

Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab)

PEOPLE magazine is helping HGTV share the unique stories of each location and the standout locals that reside within them.

“PEOPLE’s audience aligns perfectly with HGTV’s viewers,” PEOPLE Editor in Chief Dan Wakeford, said. “We are thrilled to highlight stories about everyday heroes working towards positive change in their communities.”

Cornwall and the other five towns were selected from the thousands of submissions HGTV originally received for the hit series Home Town Takeover.

"The six towns in Home Town Kickstart Presented by PEOPLE, will benefit from the expertise of the popular network stars and, through added visibility in PEOPLE, may secure more support as they work to rejuvenate their towns," the press release states.

The new renovation series is slated to premiere in spring 2022. The full trailer is below:

