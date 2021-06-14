Here Is How To Properly Dispose Of The American Flag

Today is Flag Day and since the American Flag a major symbol of our freedom there are certain rules that you should follow when you have to dispose of your flag.

Flag day was established in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson and during "Flag Week" all American citizens are asked to fly their Flag if they have one.

WHEN SHOULD YOU DISPOSE OF YOUR AMERICAN FLAG?

The U.S. Flag Code says, “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” When an American flag is worn beyond repair, it should be retired in a respectful manner.

There are two different ways to dispose of an American Flag. You can burn it or you can bury it, with burning being the preferred method of disposal.

You should never toss the flag in the trash. Congress amended the Flag Code in 1976 to include the statement that the U.S. flag is a living entity and, as such, has all the rights thereof, including the right to exist and expire with dignity.

HOW TO BURN THE AMERICAN FLAG PROPERLY

Fold the flag, preferably in the ceremonial triangle. Make sure it doesn’t touch the ground and that it’s handled with care. Place the flag into the fire. Make sure you watch the flag burn completely into ashes. If you don't want to burn the flag yourself you can drop it off at any area VFW and they will burn it properly.

HOW TO BURY THE AMERICAN FLAG

If you choose not to burn your flag you can still dispose of it properly by burying it. To bury an American Flag. You should fold the flag in the ceremonial triangle, place in a strong wooden box, and bury it a few feet in the ground. Similar to burning the flag, make sure to handle it with care and consider its meaning as you bury it.

Check out this video on how to properly fold the flag into a ceremonial triangle.

