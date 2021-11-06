Halloween Weekend Leads to 7 Shootings in Poughkeepsie, New York

Police responded to nonstop gun violence across Poughkeepsie.

Officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police department responded to seven shootings between Friday and Saturday as well as multiple shots fired incidents.

On Saturday around 1 p.m., patrol units were dispatched to Lent Street for a report of past occurred shots fired. Upon arrival, it was determined that an occupied home was struck by gunfire approximately 30 minutes prior to the call.

On Saturday at 4:30 p.m., multiple patrol units were dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street for a report of shots fired. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the victim was shot and left the area in a private vehicle.

A short time later, the victim was located in Mid Hudson Regional Hospital suffering from serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the pelvis and calf, police say.

On Saturday around 6:15 p.m., dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of 125 Market Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a victim had been shot and driven herself to the hospital. Detectives responded to Vassar Brothers Hospital and interviewed the victim, who had been shot in the arm.

On Thursday at 9:53 p.m, patrol units were dispatched to the parking lot at 50 Cannon Street for multiple calls for shots fired. Upon arrival, no victims were located. A canvass of the area led to the recovery of numerous shell casings. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a parked vehicle had been struck by gunfire.

On Friday at 1 a.m., dispatch received multiple calls for a large fight and shots fired at Revel 32 on Cannon Street. Once on scene, witnesses directed officers to a subject who was allegedly in possession of a handgun. As officers made contact with the suspect, he attempted to flee the area on foot.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Tysean Dixon continued to resist officers and would not comply with verbal directives, police say.

Once in custody, Dixon was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun. Additionally, a canvass of the scene led to the recovery of a loaded polymer 9mm semi-automatic handgun bearing no manufacturer markings or serial number (“ghost gun”) that had been discarded under a parked vehicle, officials say.

On Friday at 1:30 a.m., dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of South Clinton Street and Montgomery Street. Multiple units responded to the area and no victim was located. A canvass of the area led to the recovery of multiple shell casings.

On Friday at 1:52 a.m., a Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputy reported hearing shots fired in the area of Main Street and Hamilton Street. Multiple units responded to the area and observed a tour bus from Revel 32 leaving the area. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that three victims had been shot during this incident. One victim sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvis and the second victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the arm and back. These victims were dropped off by the tour bus at Vassar Brothers Hospital.

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital in a private vehicle. Numerous shell casings were located at the scene.

On Friday at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to South Avenue for shots fired. Upon arrival, numerous shell casings and other evidence were located on the scene. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the tour bus had been shot while traveling through the area and two additional victims had sustained gunshot wounds.

One victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and the second victim suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Both victims were transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital.

All the victims are expected to survive, police say. The investigations are ongoing.

"If you have any information, call the confidential TIP LINE at (845)451-7577," the City of Poughkeepsie Police stated.

