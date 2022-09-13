The change is another step in addressing gun violence and keeping guns out of the hands of people who intend harm.

I think we can all agree that we don't want guns in the hands of people that have bad intentions, right? We've all read the tragic mass shooting stories over the years, and after something tragic happens a lot of us ask the same question, "how did that person get the gun?"

Categorizing Gun Sales in New York

Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James sent a letter to three of the largest credit card companies in the nation to do their part to help end illegal gun trafficking and tackle gun violence.

American Express, Mastercard, and Visa were asked to create a merchant category code (MCC) for all gun and ammunition sales. The category code would help flag any suspicious activity, such as large purchases of guns or ammunition. In a press release, James said,

Using MCCs to identify suspicious gun and ammunition purchases could help law enforcement agencies prevent gun violence and reduce the risk of gun trafficking.

What is a Merchant Category Code?

An MCC is put in place by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and is a four-digit number that is used to classify a business by the types of goods or services it provides. Every time you swipe your credit card, depending on where you swipe it, a 4-digit code is used to show where it was used. The codes were put in place to make it easier when tax reporting to the IRS.

Credit Card Categorize Gun Sales to Help Combat Gun Violence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) agreed and will now require credit card companies to create a merchant category code (MCC) on gun and ammunition purchases. Attorney General James applauded the announcement saying, "Today’s decision requiring credit cards to categorize gun sales is a big victory that will help us better address gun violence and avoid tragedies. Labeling gun and ammunition sales is a responsible, common-sense way to help protect Americans."