‘Wake-up Call:’ Deadly Weapons Easily Made Inside New York Homes

Hudson Valley officials say this a "wake-up call" after alleging a man with a criminal past created deadly weapons with a printer.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office reported a 21-year-old was caught making dangerous guns.

Arrest in Port Jervis, New York Ghost Gun Case

DA: Gun Created With 3-D Printer In Orange County, New York

McCagg is being held in the Orange County Jail in lieu of bail for $25,000 cash, or $75,000 secured bond, or $100,000 unsecured bond.

“There is considerable concern regarding the threat posed by ghost guns, which are homemade weapons often constructed to sell to persons who otherwise would not be able to legally obtain a firearm,” said City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden. “By obtaining gun parts and blueprints readily available on the internet, ghost gun manufacturers exploit new technology to profit and make our communities less safe by providing yet another avenue for a criminal to obtain an illegal gun."

Investigation Continues In Orange County

The City of Port Jervis Police Department and Orange County District Attorney’s Office are continuing to investigate whether other “ghost guns” were created at the Prospect Street location, and what became of those guns. Anyone with information is urged to call the City of Port Jervis Police Department.

