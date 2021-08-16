Get Ready For Speed Bumps on Taconic State Parkway in New York

Speed bumps are being placed on the Taconic State Parkway.

The Milan Volunteer Fire Department out of Dutchess County shared photos to Facebook of speed bumps placed on the Taconic State Parkway.

"Due to safety concerns for our members at incidents. We recently put into service portable speed bumps to aid in the slowing of traffic on our roads especially the Taconic State Parkway," the Milan Volunteer Fire Department wrote.

The portable speed bumps will only be placed when officials are responding to clear something from the highway.

"These can be deployed by a single Firefighter and signs put up to warn motorists that they are in place," the Milan Volunteer Fire Department stated.

The portable speed bumps will also be placed on streets in Dutchess County to protect officials and drivers.

"We kindly ask for your cooperation and patience while we work to clear what ever incident we maybe at so all our members return home safe," Milan Volunteer Fire Department added.

