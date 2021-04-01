‘Game of Thrones’ Stage Show Headed to Broadway

Brace yourselves. A Game of Thrones dramatic stage show spectacular is coming. George R.R. Martin is developing a new Westeros tale to be adapted for the stage, with plans to bring it to Broadway, the West End, and Australia. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will bring fan-favorite characters like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister back to life.

Simon Painter and Tim Lawson (The Illusionists) are producing the live show in partnership with Kilburn Live. Martin is collaborating with playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) and director Dominic Cooke (The Courier) to translate his story to a stage setting. “I have such admiration for George’s world and his characters,” MacMillan said. “Working on this play during lockdown has felt like a real privilege. I can’t wait until we can be back in a theatre to experience this together.” The currently untitled project is set to arrive sometime in 2023.

While a majority of the Game of Thrones buzz revolves around a series of prequel projects, this is the first endeavor that will include the beloved characters from HBO’s monstrous hit show. The play will be centered on The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that occurred just 16 years before the events of Game of Thrones. HBO is not involved with the project at this time, but reportedly has the option to invest at a later date.

The play’s official description reads: “The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery. Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”

