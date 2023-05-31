Guess the Dork: Can You Name This Killer Baby Bird?

Far be it from me to make fun of one of the most highly-skilled killers in the animal kingdom, but this baby bird is a straight-up dork. Do you know what this fluffy, lazy-eyed bird of prey will grow up to be?

Listen, I'm calling these birds dorks because it takes one to know one. When I was an adolescent, my purple sweatpants (tucked into my tube socks) and rat-tail haircut were just a few things I used to let the world know that I was unconcerned with their opinions (or dates). So it's with love that I say that these young birds (answer down below) are just goofy.

NYSBA via Facebook

Dorky Birds on the Mid-Hudson Bridge

The Hudson Valley is more than lucky to play host to myriad animals from all ranks of the food chain. This apex predator, however, gets some special treatment. In the first set of clues, four of these youngsters hatched this year in a special bird box on the Mid-Hudson Bridge. Clue number two is that they're a member of the falcon family. Any guesses yet?

NYSBA via Facebook

Lazy Eyes and Sharp Talons

I mean, look at these things. Sure, in a few weeks they will be streaking through the sky at speeds approaching 200 MPH (clue number three!), but while they were getting special bands put on their legs for tracking, they look awkward as anything. And what's with the fluffball in the background (below) looking like The Penguin from Batman??

NYSBA/Canva

We Have an Answer

So... falcons on the Mid-Hudson Bridge that can travel at 200 miles-per-hour... is that obvious enough or should I come right out and say it? These baby eyases are roughly four-week-old peregrine falcons. Mom (below) looks waaay more regal than these fluffy goofballs, but it's only a matter of time before these babies grow up to look just as imposing. Within ten weeks, they'll be flying!

One day, the baby dorks will look just as regal as their mother (NYSBA via Facebook)

Peregrine falcons thrive on the Mid-Hudson Bridge because its elevation sets them up for successful hunts. Peregrine falcons dive-bomb their prey from above, and the location over the Hudson River also "stocks" the air, as other smaller birds are drawn to the area. Check out a successful (and slightly bloody) hunt by a falcon below.

