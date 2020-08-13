Four Accused of Running Large Hudson Valley ‘Check Forgery Ring’

Four Hudson Valley residents were arrested for allegedly running a "local check forgery ring."

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested four people allegedly involved in a local check forgery ring. The checks, which belonged to a local business in Monticello, were forged in such a way that they appeared to be payroll checks, police say.

The checks were then allegedly cashed at banks and gas stations in the Towns of Thompson and Fallsburg.

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office charged the following:

Richard Licata, 68, Monticello - 3 counts of Felony Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree and 3 counts of Misdemeanor Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th Degree.

Maurice Kemble, 53, Monticello – 1 count of Felony Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree and 1 count of Misdemeanor Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th Degree.

Jamil Fasenntao, 34, Monticello - 1 count of Felony Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 3rd Degree and 1 count of Misdemeanor Criminal Possession Stolen Property 5th Degree.

Rachel Amore, 32, Bloomingburg - 10 counts of Felony Forgery 1st Degree and Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree.

Licata, Kemble and Fasenntao were issued appearance tickets and released pending a future court date. Amore was arraigned in a virtual courtroom by County Court Judge James Farrell and released on her own recognizance.

The group is accused of stealing $31,000. The investigation into the alleged check forgery ring continues.