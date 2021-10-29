Former Bachelor Spotted at West Point Over The Weekend

College Football and reality TV collided over the weekend in the Hudson Valley.

If you're anything like me, then you're probably a little obsessed with reality TV shows like all the Real Housewive spin-offs, The Bachelor franchise, and any kind of competition show like The Voice or American Idol. I know we don't like to admit it, but they're definitely entertaining.

The Hudson Valley has had some ties to reality TV. Several artists, like Ulster County natives Ian Flanigan and Laila Mach, have shown up on The Voice and Idol. The Real Housewives find themselves in the Hudson Valley often and The Bachelor franchise has had their share of NY natives on the show.

Over the weekend two former contestants from The Bachelor were seen at West Point's Michie Stadium.

The Bachelor's Matt James and his girlfriend/fiance Rachael Kirkconnell were seen enjoying The West Point Black Knight's take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. James was a wide receiver for Wake Forest from 2010 to 2014.

It was an electric game between West Point and Wake Forest however, Wake took the W beating the Black Knights 70-56. Needless to say, Matt James was pretty pumped to see his old team beat up on West Point.

With that being said, he wasn't all smack talk. James declared, on Instagram Stories, that West Point "might have the best" stadium food. If you've never been to a game at Michie Stadium, Black Knight Ally is packed with delicious food trucks with BBQ and classic football food trucks.

James was most recently on ABC's Dancing With The Stars but got eliminated after Disney week and not being saved by the judges.

The West Point Army Black Knight's next home game at Michie Stadium is against Bucknell on November, 13th at 12 pm.

