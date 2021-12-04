The sneak peek for the Foo Fighters horror/comedy movie STUDIO 666 is out now. Watch it below, and there's even a link buy tickets for the Feb. 25, 2022 premiere (if your local theaters have scheduled it.)

Anticipation among fans is high. Frontman Dave Grohl is all in. "“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,” Grohl said in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS."

The plot has solid "B" movie legs. The official website touts, "In Studio 666, the legendary rock band Foo Fighters move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album. Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band." A perfect foil for the Foos to show off their musical and comedy chops.

Produced in secret during the pandemic, the movie stars the band (Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee) as well as comedians Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin. Actresses Jenna Ortega and Leslie Grossman are also featured.

studio 666 youtube

Director BJ McDonnell, who has directed a few Slayer music videos (you can watch "Repentless" below,) was excited to combine his passions and different film genres. "Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school 'band' movie. It's been years since we've seen something like The Beatles' Help!, The Monkees' Head, or Kiss Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that '60s / '70s old-school band film fun, mix it with horror and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film," McDonnell says.

Open Road Films is releasing the movie only in theaters on Feb. 25. We don't have details on any VOD release yet. You can get your first crack at tickets here if your local theaters have signed on.

STUDIO 666 Official Sneak Peek

BJ McDonnell (Studio 666 director) Also Directed Slayer's "Repentless"